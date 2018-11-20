The Realtors Community Foundation donates to 15 local nonprofits

The Realtors Community Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the Boise Regional Realtors (BRR), awarded 15 local nonprofit organizations with grants totaling $32,000 through its annual competitive grant cycle. Funds for grants were raised throughout the year by members of BRR.
The 2018 grant recipients include:
- Boise Firefighters Local 149 Burnout Fund
- Boise Rescue Mission/City Light Home for Women & Children
- Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity
- CATCH, Inc. (Charitable Assistance to Community’s Homeless)
- Chrysalis Women’s Transitional Living, Inc.
- Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers
- Good Samaritan League
- JANNUS, Inc. (Agency for New Americans)
- LEAP Charities, Inc.
- Life’s Kitchen
- Meridian Food Bank
- NeighborWorks
- The Salvation Army
- Women’s and Children’s Alliance
- West Ada School District