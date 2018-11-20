Quantcast
The Realtors Community Foundation donates to 15 local nonprofits

By: IBR Staff November 20, 2018 0

West Ada School District was awarded $1,200 to support the High School + Homeless = Success program, which provides a small monthly housing stipend for unaccompanied homeless youth, ages 18-21. Photo courtesy of Boise Regional Realtors.

The Realtors Community Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the Boise Regional Realtors (BRR), awarded 15 local nonprofit organizations with grants totaling $32,000 through its annual competitive grant cycle. Funds for grants were raised throughout the year by members of BRR.

The 2018 grant recipients include:

  • Boise Firefighters Local 149 Burnout Fund
  • Boise Rescue Mission/City Light Home for Women & Children
  • Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity
  • CATCH, Inc. (Charitable Assistance to Community’s Homeless)
  • Chrysalis Women’s Transitional Living, Inc.
  • Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers
  • Good Samaritan League
  • JANNUS, Inc. (Agency for New Americans) ­­
  • LEAP Charities, Inc.
  • Life’s Kitchen
  • Meridian Food Bank
  • NeighborWorks
  • The Salvation Army
  • Women’s and Children’s Alliance
  • West Ada School District

