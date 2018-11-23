Marjorie Price has been named interim vice president of instruction for College of Eastern Idaho. Price comes to CEI with 20 years of experience as a teacher and administrator in community colleges and universities. She has held positions as a vice president of instruction at Victoria College in Texas, vice president of academic affairs at Dawson Community College in Montana, and associate dean of instruction at Cascadia Community College in Washington.
Home / People / For the paper / Marjorie Price named interim vice president of instruction for College of Eastern Idaho