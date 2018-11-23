Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Marjorie Price named interim vice president of instruction for College of Eastern Idaho

Marjorie Price named interim vice president of instruction for College of Eastern Idaho

By: IBR Staff November 23, 2018 0

Marjorie Price has been named interim vice president of instruction for College of Eastern Idaho. Price comes to CEI with 20 years of experience as a teacher and administrator in community colleges and universities. She has held positions as a vice president of instruction at Victoria College in Texas, vice president of academic affairs at Dawson Community College in Montana, and associate dean of instruction at Cascadia Community College in Washington.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo