New entertainment complex launches in Ketchum

New entertainment complex launches in Ketchum

By: Steve Sinovic November 23, 2018 0

Thanksgiving Weekend in Ketchum will also mark the opening of the new Argyros Performing Arts Center, a multi-purpose entertainment campus on the corner of Main and First streets. Now 90 percent complete, the Argyros executive team will thank its founding donors and other supporters at an invitation-only event on Nov. 23. This will be followed by ...

