Nursing shortage continues across nation (access required)

By: Jennifer Sharpe November 23, 2018 0

Oklahoma City-based nurse practitioner Brooke Caldwell has experienced many settings of nursing and various levels over her 18-year career. Caldwell worked as a nurse technician while earning her bachelor’s degree at the University of Central Oklahoma. Upon graduation, she worked as a registered nurse with Mercy Hospital. She worked in oncology, emergency room and orthopedic medical ...

