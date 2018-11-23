Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Round Up 11.23.18 (access required)

Round Up 11.23.18 (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 23, 2018 0

Protech Supply leased space in the Bridger 2 Building at 12554 W. Bridger Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Patrick Shalz of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Austin Hopkins of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Greenwood Motor Lines Inc. renewed its lease of 10,500 square feet of industrial space at 4665 S. Enterprise Street ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo