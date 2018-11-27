Idaho Community Foundation holds 30th Anniversary Bash
November 27, 2018
November 27, 2018
Idaho Community Foundation employees Elly Davis, community impact officer, and Lisa Bearg, community impact assistant, attend the Idaho Community Foundation’s 30th Anniversary Bash. Photo courtesy of the Idaho Community Foundation.
The Idaho Community Foundation, a nonprofit focused on partnering with community organizations to improve the quality of life for Idahoans across the state, held a 30th Anniversary Bash on Nov. 14 at JUMP in Downtown Boise.