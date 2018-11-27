Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Idaho Community Foundation holds 30th Anniversary Bash

Idaho Community Foundation holds 30th Anniversary Bash

By: IBR Staff November 27, 2018 0

Idaho Community Foundation employees Elly Davis, community impact officer, and Lisa Bearg, community impact assistant, attend the Idaho Community Foundation’s 30th Anniversary Bash. Photo courtesy of the Idaho Community Foundation.

The Idaho Community Foundation, a nonprofit focused on partnering with community organizations to improve the quality of life for Idahoans across the state, held a 30th Anniversary Bash on Nov. 14 at JUMP in Downtown Boise.

 

 

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo