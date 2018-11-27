Quantcast
Metro seeing fewer homes for sale

Metro seeing fewer homes for sale

By: Steve Sinovic November 27, 2018 0

The Treasure Valley’s housing crunch is becoming more pronounced as demand drives up prices. October marked a full four years of declining inventory, especially in the number of existing homes for sale in Ada County, according to the monthly market report released by Boise Regional Realtors. According to BRR statistics, there were 870 existing homes for sale ...

