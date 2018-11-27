Quantcast
Home / Good Works / Micron employees donate 19,000 meals to The Idaho Foodbank

Micron employees donate 19,000 meals to The Idaho Foodbank

By: IBR Staff November 27, 2018 0

Micron Community Relations Manager Kami Faylor (right) hands a turkey to the Idaho Foodbank Chief Development Officer Morgan Wilson. Photo courtesy of The Idaho Foodbank.

Each year, Micron provides a holiday gift in the form of a ham or turkey to all employees and since 2001, many have chosen to donate their gifts. Micron employees donated 1,456 turkeys and 546 hams to The Idaho Foodbank to provide 19,000 meals to 2,000 families in 2018. This year’s contribution
represents a 12 percent increase over last year.

