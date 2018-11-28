Dr. Ryan Heyborne named chief medical officer at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise

Dr. Ryan Heyborne has been named chief medical officer at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Heyborne started at Saint Alphonsus as an emergency physician in 2008 and most recently served as medical director for the Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance. He also continued to practice as an urgent care provider for the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, a role he will maintain. Prior to joining Saint Alphonsus, Heyborne worked as chief medical officer for Proskriptive, medical director for state Medicaid with Telligen, Inc. and senior medical director at Blue Cross of Idaho. He is a graduate of the University of Utah School of Medicine. He holds a master’s in business administration from Northwest Nazarene University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming.