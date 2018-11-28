Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Good Works / Mountain West Bank donates $6,000 to Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge

Mountain West Bank donates $6,000 to Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge

By: IBR Staff November 28, 2018 0

Mountain West Bank donated $6,000 to the eighth annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge. (l-r) Home Partnership Foundation Development Director Deanna Ward, Mountain West Bank community relations coordinator Betsy Thiry and IHFA housing support programs VP Brady Ellis. Photo courtesy of Mountain West Bank.

Mountain West Bank donated $6,000 to the eighth annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge, which will run Dec. 12-31. The campaign is organized by the Home Partnership Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, and helps continue and expand programs that care for the homeless and those in need of housing assistance.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo