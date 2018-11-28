Mountain West Bank donates $6,000 to Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge
By: IBR Staff
November 28, 2018
9:14 am Wed, November 28, 2018
Idaho Business Review
Mountain West Bank donated $6,000 to the eighth annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge. (l-r) Home Partnership Foundation Development Director Deanna Ward, Mountain West Bank community relations coordinator Betsy Thiry and IHFA housing support programs VP Brady Ellis. Photo courtesy of Mountain West Bank.
Mountain West Bank donated $6,000 to the eighth annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge, which will run Dec. 12-31. The campaign is organized by the Home Partnership Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, and helps continue and expand programs that care for the homeless and those in need of housing assistance.