Zions Bank employees teach high school students about credit and budgeting
By: IBR Staff
November 28, 2018
9:04 am Wed, November 28, 2018
Neal Squires (left) and Saul Hernandez (right) teach Centennial High School students about credit scores in honor of National Get Smart About Credit Day. Photo courtesy of Zions Bank.
Zions Bank employees Neal Squires and Saul Hernandez volunteered their time in honor of National Get Smart About Credit Day to teach students from Centennial High School about commercial lending and credit scores. Squires and Hernandez taught nearly 1,800 students in Idaho and Utah about using credit wisely and budgeting.