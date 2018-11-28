Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Good Works / Zions Bank employees teach high school students about credit and budgeting

Zions Bank employees teach high school students about credit and budgeting

By: IBR Staff November 28, 2018 0

Neal Squires (left) and Saul Hernandez (right) teach Centennial High School students about credit scores in honor of National Get Smart About Credit Day. Photo courtesy of Zions Bank.

Zions Bank employees Neal Squires and Saul Hernandez volunteered their time in honor of National Get Smart About Credit Day to teach students from Centennial High School about commercial lending and credit scores. Squires and Hernandez taught nearly 1,800 students in Idaho and Utah about using credit wisely and budgeting.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo