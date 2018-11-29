Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Rick Gillespie joins, Christopher McCann and Rosa Rementeria promoted at D.L. Evans Bank

Rick Gillespie joins, Christopher McCann and Rosa Rementeria promoted at D.L. Evans Bank

By: IBR Staff November 29, 2018 0

Rick Gillespie

Rick Gillespie has joined D.L Evans Bank and Christopher McCann and Rosa Rementeria have been promoted.

Gillespie has joined as a commercial loan officer at the Boise West State branch. He has 15 years of banking, mortgage and real estate experience, starting as a mortgage loan officer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business and finance from Montana State University.

Christopher McCann

Christopher J. McCann has been promoted to commercial loan officer at the Blue Lakes branch. McCann has been with D.L. Evans Bank since 2014 and has held different positions including loan documentation specialist, loan officer assistant and consumer lending specialist. He is a graduate of the Boise State University Leadership Development Program.

Rosa Rementeria

Rosa Rementeria has been promoted to personal banker at the Rupert branch. Rementeria has been with D.L. Evans Bank for 10 years and has held several different positions.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo