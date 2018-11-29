Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Small biz lender to set up shop in Boise’s Pinnacle Square (access required)

Small biz lender to set up shop in Boise’s Pinnacle Square (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic November 29, 2018 0

A Bellevue, Washington-based small business lender’s expansion to Boise not only will result in the hiring of up to 100 employees over the next few years, but the company will occupy a significant amount of office space to house its future Treasure Valley workforce. Guidant Financial will lease 11,000 square feet at the Pinnacle Square complex at ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo