Matthew G. Gunn has joined Rossman Law Group in Boise. Gunn previously worked as part of the litigation groups at Holland & Hart; Brassey, Crawford and Howell; and Barnum, Howell and Gunn.

His career began as a law clerk for the Honorable Justin L. Quackenbush of the Eastern District of Washington. He then served as a law clerk for the Honorable Stephen S. Trott of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in Boise.

Gunn is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and Columbia Law School.