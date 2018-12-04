Quantcast
Brad Brockbank named private banking relationship manager at Zions Bank

By: IBR Staff December 4, 2018 1 Comment

Brad Brockbank has been named private banking relationship manager for Zions Bank, based at its Boise, Eagle and Chinden branch. He previously had served since 2017 as senior vice president and executive banking regional manager for Western Idaho.

Brockbank holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Utah and a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University. He is a graduate of the executive development program of the Washington Bankers Association.

One comment

  1. Kathy Lorenz
    December 4, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Congrats Brad! Wishing you much success!

