Brad Brockbank named private banking relationship manager at Zions Bank

Brad Brockbank has been named private banking relationship manager for Zions Bank, based at its Boise, Eagle and Chinden branch. He previously had served since 2017 as senior vice president and executive banking regional manager for Western Idaho.

Brockbank holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Utah and a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University. He is a graduate of the executive development program of the Washington Bankers Association.