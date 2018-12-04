Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Caldwell nonprofit now under one roof (access required)

Caldwell nonprofit now under one roof (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic December 4, 2018 0

CALDWELL — After operating its various programs from three different locations in the area for many years, employees of Metro Community Services, a local nonprofit,  are now under one roof. The organization has consolidated all its services at a new $1.3 million, 13,392-square-foot facility at the Sky Ranch Business Park in Caldwell. Metro is a nonprofit human ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo