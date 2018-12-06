Quantcast
MoFi receives additional $50,000 for small business loans (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher December 6, 2018 0

A Northwest organization that lends money to help small businesses start has received a 33 percent increase in the amount of funding it receives from a Boise-based nonprofit. MoFi, a community development financial institution, has received $50,000 from Capital Matrix Inc., in addition to the $150,000 the organization had already provided, over a two-year period. The Missoula, ...

