Rob Osler joins Oliver Russell as managing director

Rob Osler has joined Oliver Russell in Boise as managing director. Osler has 20 years of experience leading branding programs for enterprises including Microsoft, CenturyLink, Pearson, Lumens, Entrust Datacard, and Cornerstone.

Osler holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Puget Sound and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business. His writings on brand strategy have been published in the Journal of Brand Management, Business Insider, Marketing Management, Journal of Marketing Intelligence and Planning, and Strategic Investor Relations.