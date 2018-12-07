John Lillehaug appointed to the Idaho Forest Practices Advisory Committee

John Lillehaug has been appointed to serve on the Idaho Forest Practices Advisory Committee as general public representative south. He will begin his three-year term on Jan. 1 and will represent citizens of Idaho south of the Salmon River.

Lillehaug has experience working with the administrative rules of the Idaho Forest Practices Act. He worked as a private forestry specialist for the Idaho Department of Lands for 32 years and is an American Tree Farm System inspector and professional forest consultant.