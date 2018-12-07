John Lillehaug appointed to the Idaho Forest Practices Advisory Committee

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff December 7, 2018 0

John Lillehaug has been appointed to serve on the Idaho Forest Practices Advisory Committee as general public representative south. He will begin his three-year term on Jan. 1 and will represent citizens of Idaho south of the Salmon River.

Lillehaug has experience working with the administrative rules of the Idaho Forest Practices Act. He worked as a private forestry specialist for the Idaho Department of Lands for 32 years and is an American Tree Farm System inspector and professional forest consultant.

