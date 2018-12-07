Quantcast
Round Up 12.7.18

Round Up 12.7.18 (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 7, 2018

Sol Pest Control leased 192 square feet of office space at 1755 N. Westgate Drive in Boise. Jamie Anderson and Dave Cadwell of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. Green Leaf Design leased 213 square feet of office space at 1st Street Marketplace in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the ...

