Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Gov.-elect Little names budget chief

Gov.-elect Little names budget chief

By: The Associated Press December 12, 2018 0

Alex Adams

Gov.-elect Brad Little has named his budget chief.

Little in a news release Wednesday named Alex Adams as the next administrator of the Idaho Division of Financial Management.

Adams is currently the executive director of the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy.

Little says Adams has a proven record of leadership at the pharmacy board and shares Little’s fiscal conservatism.

Little says that Adams at the Board of Pharmacy oversaw a nearly 40 percent reduction in the board’s regulations that resulted in more jobs and an expansion of pharmacy services in underserved areas.

Adams says he’s honored to accept the appointment and will work with Little, lawmakers and agencies to make sure the state’s budget is in the best interests of Idahoans.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo