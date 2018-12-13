Eric Field and Garth Newman join ALLWEST Testing & Engineering in Meridian

Eric Field and Garth Newman have joined ALLWEST Testing & Engineering in the company’s Meridian office.

Field has joined as a master special inspector, a role that will focus on helping the company expand its market in vertical construction projects. He has 15 years of experience as a certified welding inspector and has worked on projects throughout the United States.

Newman has joined ALLWEST as training coordinator. He has 40 years of experience in materials testing and construction inspection in the private and public sector. Previously, he worked as a technical training specialist for the Idaho Transportation Department.