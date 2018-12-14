IBR announces 2019 Women of the Year honorees selected from record-breaking applicant pool

Quantcast
By: Kim Burgess December 14, 2018

The 2018 class of Women of the Year winners. IBR received a record-breaking 110 applications for 2019. Photo by Pete Grady.

The judging panel for the Idaho Business Review’s 2019 Women of the Year awards had its work cut out for it.

This year, IBR received a record 110 applications for the honor, which recognizes 50 outstanding women for excellence in leadership, professional accomplishments, mentorship and community service.

A panel consisting of past honorees and the IBR judged detailed application packets and letters of recommendation to select the group of winners.

“Each year I am humbled and amazed at the talent in the state of Idaho, and this year’s honorees are no exception,” said IBR Associate Publisher Cindy Suffa. “We are truly fortunate to live in a community in which women are not only breaking barriers but helping others along the way.”

In keeping with that spirit, the theme for the 2019 Women of the Year program is “Share your Light” – a celebration of Idaho’s strong community of women leaders and their emphasis on mentoring and supporting one another.

On March 6, the winners will be lauded at an awards event gala at Boise Centre West. At the evening’s end, one will be recognized as outstanding honoree and “Woman of the Year” for earning the highest score from the judges.

Profiles of the 2019 honorees will be published in a special magazine handed out to event attendees and available to IBR subscribers in the March 8 edition.

In addition, the IBR will host a Women of the Year Meet & Greet for past and present winners at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Backstage Bistro at The Village at Meridian.

Established in 2006, the Women of the Year program has recognized 700 high achievers from across the state.

2019 IBR Women of the Year 

Reylene Abbott, College of Southern Idaho

Misty Amarena, Backyard Harvest

Nichoel Baird Spencer, City of Eagle

Carol Barkes, NeuroMediation Group

Penny Beach, Family Medicine Residency of Idaho

Diane Bevan, Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Odette Bolano, Saint Alphonsus Health System

Cherie Buckner-Webb, Idaho State Legislator

Shavonna Case, ArmgaSys, Inc.

Toni Coleman Carter, Idaho National Laboratory

Janet Gallimore*, Idaho State Historical Society

Christi Garcia, Wells Fargo

Sheli Gartman*, Women Ignite

Rebekah Harvey, Microsoft

Suzanne Hawkins, City of Twin Falls Councilwoman/Computer Connection

Erika Heeren, Heeren Content & Strategy

HannaLore Hein, Stevens Historical Research Associates

Emilie Jackson-Edney, Ada County Highway District – Retired

Jacy Jones, Boise State University

Eve Knudtsen, Knudtsen Chevrolet Co.

Debi Lane, LunchboxWax

Megan Marie Leatherman, Ada County Development Services

Debra Leithauser, Idaho Power

Molly Lenty*, Wells Fargo

Jessica Letus, Wells Fargo

Kate Nelson, Jannus

Christine Neuhoff, St. Luke’s Health System

Ann Marie Peters, College of Eastern Idaho

Jodi Peterson, Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter

Jennifer Quinn, JennyQ Live

Heather Quisel*, Level Up at HeatherQuisel.com

Sarah Reed, Hawley Troxell

Catherine Riddle*, Idaho National Laboratory

Jessi Roberts, Cheekys Brand

Liza Roeser-Atwood, FiftyFlowers.com and Farm Fresh Exports

Megan Ronk*, Idaho Power

Monica Rozier, Hayden Beverage Company

Kelly Ryan*, MetaGeek

Lisa Sánchez, City of Boise Councilwoman

Jen Schneider, Boise State University

Jessica Shaw, Little Morris

Sunny Shaw, Housing Alliance and Community Partnerships

Shannon Stith, Thomas Cuisine Management

Kimberly Stutzman, Family Medicine Residency of Idaho

Corey Surber, Saint Alphonsus Health System

Adrienne Swain Smith, Mission Critical Events

Tonya Smith*, D.L. Evans Bank

Carrie Tucker, J.R. Simplot Company

Jennifer Wallace, Palouse Habitat for Humanity

Jennifer Zielinski, Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition

 

*Denotes former Idaho Women of the Year honorees now in the Circle of Excellence.

About Kim Burgess

Kim Burgess is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

