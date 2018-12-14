IBR announces 2019 Women of the Year honorees selected from record-breaking applicant pool

The judging panel for the Idaho Business Review’s 2019 Women of the Year awards had its work cut out for it.
This year, IBR received a record 110 applications for the honor, which recognizes 50 outstanding women for excellence in leadership, professional accomplishments, mentorship and community service.
A panel consisting of past honorees and the IBR judged detailed application packets and letters of recommendation to select the group of winners.
“Each year I am humbled and amazed at the talent in the state of Idaho, and this year’s honorees are no exception,” said IBR Associate Publisher Cindy Suffa. “We are truly fortunate to live in a community in which women are not only breaking barriers but helping others along the way.”
In keeping with that spirit, the theme for the 2019 Women of the Year program is “Share your Light” – a celebration of Idaho’s strong community of women leaders and their emphasis on mentoring and supporting one another.
On March 6, the winners will be lauded at an awards event gala at Boise Centre West. At the evening’s end, one will be recognized as outstanding honoree and “Woman of the Year” for earning the highest score from the judges.
Profiles of the 2019 honorees will be published in a special magazine handed out to event attendees and available to IBR subscribers in the March 8 edition.
In addition, the IBR will host a Women of the Year Meet & Greet for past and present winners at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Backstage Bistro at The Village at Meridian.
Established in 2006, the Women of the Year program has recognized 700 high achievers from across the state.
2019 IBR Women of the Year
Reylene Abbott, College of Southern Idaho
Misty Amarena, Backyard Harvest
Nichoel Baird Spencer, City of Eagle
Carol Barkes, NeuroMediation Group
Penny Beach, Family Medicine Residency of Idaho
Diane Bevan, Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Odette Bolano, Saint Alphonsus Health System
Cherie Buckner-Webb, Idaho State Legislator
Shavonna Case, ArmgaSys, Inc.
Toni Coleman Carter, Idaho National Laboratory
Janet Gallimore*, Idaho State Historical Society
Christi Garcia, Wells Fargo
Sheli Gartman*, Women Ignite
Rebekah Harvey, Microsoft
Suzanne Hawkins, City of Twin Falls Councilwoman/Computer Connection
Erika Heeren, Heeren Content & Strategy
HannaLore Hein, Stevens Historical Research Associates
Emilie Jackson-Edney, Ada County Highway District – Retired
Jacy Jones, Boise State University
Eve Knudtsen, Knudtsen Chevrolet Co.
Debi Lane, LunchboxWax
Megan Marie Leatherman, Ada County Development Services
Debra Leithauser, Idaho Power
Molly Lenty*, Wells Fargo
Jessica Letus, Wells Fargo
Kate Nelson, Jannus
Christine Neuhoff, St. Luke’s Health System
Ann Marie Peters, College of Eastern Idaho
Jodi Peterson, Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter
Jennifer Quinn, JennyQ Live
Heather Quisel*, Level Up at HeatherQuisel.com
Sarah Reed, Hawley Troxell
Catherine Riddle*, Idaho National Laboratory
Jessi Roberts, Cheekys Brand
Liza Roeser-Atwood, FiftyFlowers.com and Farm Fresh Exports
Megan Ronk*, Idaho Power
Monica Rozier, Hayden Beverage Company
Kelly Ryan*, MetaGeek
Lisa Sánchez, City of Boise Councilwoman
Jen Schneider, Boise State University
Jessica Shaw, Little Morris
Sunny Shaw, Housing Alliance and Community Partnerships
Shannon Stith, Thomas Cuisine Management
Kimberly Stutzman, Family Medicine Residency of Idaho
Corey Surber, Saint Alphonsus Health System
Adrienne Swain Smith, Mission Critical Events
Tonya Smith*, D.L. Evans Bank
Carrie Tucker, J.R. Simplot Company
Jennifer Wallace, Palouse Habitat for Humanity
Jennifer Zielinski, Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition
*Denotes former Idaho Women of the Year honorees now in the Circle of Excellence.