IBR announces 2019 Women of the Year honorees selected from record-breaking applicant pool

The judging panel for the Idaho Business Review’s 2019 Women of the Year awards had its work cut out for it.

This year, IBR received a record 110 applications for the honor, which recognizes 50 outstanding women for excellence in leadership, professional accomplishments, mentorship and community service.

A panel consisting of past honorees and the IBR judged detailed application packets and letters of recommendation to select the group of winners.

“Each year I am humbled and amazed at the talent in the state of Idaho, and this year’s honorees are no exception,” said IBR Associate Publisher Cindy Suffa. “We are truly fortunate to live in a community in which women are not only breaking barriers but helping others along the way.”

In keeping with that spirit, the theme for the 2019 Women of the Year program is “Share your Light” – a celebration of Idaho’s strong community of women leaders and their emphasis on mentoring and supporting one another.

On March 6, the winners will be lauded at an awards event gala at Boise Centre West. At the evening’s end, one will be recognized as outstanding honoree and “Woman of the Year” for earning the highest score from the judges.

Profiles of the 2019 honorees will be published in a special magazine handed out to event attendees and available to IBR subscribers in the March 8 edition.

In addition, the IBR will host a Women of the Year Meet & Greet for past and present winners at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Backstage Bistro at The Village at Meridian.

Established in 2006, the Women of the Year program has recognized 700 high achievers from across the state.