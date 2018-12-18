Ben Larsen and Gabe Osterhout join Idaho Policy Institute

Ben Larsen and Gabe Osterhout have joined the Idaho Policy Institute, which is housed in Boise State University’s School of Public Service.

Larsen holds a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University and a doctorate from Northeastern University in Boston. His research focused on local LGBTQ nondiscrimination laws across the country. Currently, he is working with the City of Boise on renewable energy sources and homelessness.

Osterhout holds a master’s degree from King’s College London and has completed internships with a broad spectrum of Idaho elected officials. Currently, he is working with the Idaho Division of Veterans Services to study the economic impact of military retirees in the state.