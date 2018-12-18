Quantcast
City greenlights new East Main Historic District (access required)

City greenlights new East Main Historic District (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic December 18, 2018 0

Preservationists are hailing a unanimous vote by the Boise City Council on Dec. 11 that created a new historic district – an action which will protect 11 properties in an area of eastern downtown Boise. Now known as the East Main Historic District, the area in question comprises two blocks on Main and Idaho streets near ...

