Governor-elect Brad Little fills four staff positions

Governor-elect Brad Little is announcing his first round of staff members for the Office of the Governor in communications and government affairs.

Bobbi-Jo Meuleman will be the new Director of Intergovernmental Affairs. Meuleman is currently the Director of the Idaho Department of Commerce and was previously the Chief Operating Officer. Meuleman worked as Scheduler for Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter then as his Deputy Chief of Staff. Bobbi-Jo lives in Boise and is a graduate of the University of Montana.

Andrew Mitzel will join the Governor’s office as Senior Advisor of Intergovernmental Affairs. Mitzel was the Deputy Campaign Manager for the Brad Little for Governor campaign. Prior to the campaign, he was the Political Director for the Idaho REALTORS Association. Andrew is a Meridian native and Boise State Graduate.

Emily Callihan will serve as Director of Communications. Callihan is the current Public Information Officer at the Idaho Department of Lands. She is from Boise and graduated from the University of Idaho.

Marissa Morrison will fill the position of Press Secretary in the Governor’s Office. Morrison worked as a reporter for KIVI Six On Your Side in Nampa before taking a job as a Strategic Communications Specialist at Bilbao & Co. Morrison is a Pocatello native and Gonzaga University graduate.

“I am excited to announce these key members of my team,” Little said. “It is important to me that I fill my office with people I trust and know are dedicated to advancing the State of Idaho. I have working relationships with each of these new hires, and I am confident they are up to the task.”

More appointments and staff announcements are expected in the coming weeks.