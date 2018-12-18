Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / St. Luke’s sky bridge hoisted into place (access required)

St. Luke’s sky bridge hoisted into place (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic December 18, 2018 0

Construction crews worked quickly over the weekend of Dec. 14-15 to install the new sky bridge connecting the new Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion with St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. The steel and glass bridge now hangs over Avenue B between East Jefferson and Bannock streets. Saturday's work started bright and early as crews attached the bridge to two ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo