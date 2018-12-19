Boise-based McAlvain acquired by Big-D

Boise-based McAlvain Companies announced Dec. 18 that it is selling the assets of the business to Big-D Construction, which is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

The construction company’s name will remain and the current management team will continue in their roles, according to an announcement posted on Big-D’s Twitter page.

The sale is to be completed later this month, according to the announcement. Terms weren’t disclosed.

McAlvain has provided design/build, general contracting and concrete services throughout the western U.S. since 1980. The company employs approximately 150 full-time employees, according to its website.

“Everyone here at McAlvain is extremely excited about this important new phase in our company’s history,” said CEO Torry McAlvain in a prepared statement. “We have strategically aligned ourselves with a company that is a perfect fit with our family culture and core values. It ensures that we will continue to build on the successes that our employees have provided for us and deliver new opportunities.”

He said the transaction allows McAlvain to better serve its customers by enabling the company to take on larger, more complex projects. The deal also increases its bonding capacity and resources.

“This acquisition is part of Big-D’s vision to strengthen our company through alliances with premier builders and talented project teams in selected markets,” said Jack Livingood, Big-D Construction chairman. “McAlvain has a storied history and is highly respected for its integrity, service to its customers, and its ability to deliver the most challenging construction projects. We are excited to be a part of its future.”

As one of the largest construction organizations in the country with annual revenues exceeding $1 billion, Big-D’s family of companies includes over 1,000 associates, according to its website.