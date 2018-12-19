Montana court dismisses taxi companies’ case against Uber

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by three taxi and limousine companies that sought to strike down a law allowing ride-sharing companies like Uber to operate in the state.

The court ruled 5-0 on Tuesday to uphold a lower court’s dismissal of the lawsuit by the owners of companies in Livingston, Bozeman and Helena.

The plaintiffs alleged the 2015 law allowing Uber to operate devalued their businesses and gave ride-sharing companies competitive and economic advantages over their own.

The opinion by Justice Jim Rice described the plaintiffs’ challenges to the law as ill-defined, broad and improperly stated assertions.

Rice writes that the plaintiffs’ concerns about the fairness of the law are understandable, but they didn’t prove it conflicts with the state constitution.

Rice says the solution the plaintiffs seek “lies only with the Legislature.”