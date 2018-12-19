Sanjay Mehrota named 2019 chair of the Semiconductor Industry Association

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, has announced Sanjay Mehrota, president and CEO of Micron Technology, as its 2019 chair.

“A design engineer by trade, Sanjay is a highly accomplished industry veteran and a leading voice on semiconductor technology,” said John Neuffer, SIA President and CEO.

A 39-year veteran of the semiconductor industry, Mehrotra joined Micron in May 2017 after a long career at SanDisk Corporation, where he led the company from a startup in 1988 until its eventual sale in 2016. In addition to being a SanDisk co-founder, Mehrotra served as its president and CEO from 2011 to 2016, overseeing its growth to an industry-leading Fortune 500 company.

Prior to SanDisk, Mehrotra held design engineering positions at Integrated Device Technology, Inc., SEEQ Technology and Intel Corporation. Mehrotra earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California, Berkeley. He holds more than 70 patents and has published articles in the areas of non-volatile memory design and flash memory systems.

“The semiconductor industry is leading the greatest period of technological advancement in human history, making the seemingly impossible possible and opening up tremendous opportunities for economic growth,” said Mehrotra. “Driving innovation requires our industry to speak with one voice and promote policies that support our industry vision, and I look forward to helping lead that effort as 2019 SIA Chair.”

Keith Jackson, president, CEO and director of ON Semiconductor, will be 2019 vice chair. Jackson began his current role with ON Semiconductor in November 2002. Previously, he was with Fairchild, serving as executive vice president and general manager, analog, mixed signal, and configurable products groups, and was head of its integrated circuits group.

Jackson also served as president and a member of the board of directors of Tritech Microelectronics in Singapore and worked for National Semiconductor Corporation, most recently as vice president and general manager of the analog and mixed signal division. He also held various positions at Texas Instruments Incorporated, including engineering and management positions, from 1973 to 1986. Jackson earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Methodist University.