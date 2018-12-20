Quantcast
Apartments for homeless vets OK'd by city

By: Steve Sinovic December 20, 2018 0

Construction of a 26-unit housing project is expected to start this spring for local military veterans experiencing homelessness. According to a news release from the City of Boise, Valor Pointe, which will be located on the southwest corner of State and Fargo streets, is described as a $6.2 million project with funding coming from a variety ...

