Jen LeCompte, Christa Patton, Raquel Petzinger join Windermere Powerhouse Group

Jen LeCompte, Christa Patton and Raquel Petzinger have joined Windermere Powerhouse Group.

LeCompte has joined as a realtor. She has 10 years of experience as a middle school and high school math and engineering teacher. She holds a bachelor’s degree in structural engineering and a master’s degree in secondary math education.

Patton has joined as an associate broker. She has 13 years of real estate experience. Previously, she taught French at Boise State University. She holds three different degrees and is a published author.

Petzinger has joined as a realtor. Her career began in high fashion, then she transitioned to work with her husband building luxury homes. She has experience as a mortgage loan officer and holds a degree in finance and economics.