A note from the editor: IBR rolling out full slate of Q and As in January

When I’m asked what I love about journalism, I always mention the pleasure of interviews – the singular opportunity this career offers to talk to people from all walks of life on all sorts of topics.

There are few things I enjoy more than sitting down with someone really interesting and learning about their world, particularly if it’s very different from mine. During the past decade, I have interviewed everyone from Fortune 500 CEOs, top researchers and university presidents to spelling bee winners, teen inventors and Molly Ringwald (yes, that Molly Ringwald, one of my childhood heroes).

Luckily, my new role as IBR editor gives me plenty of opportunities to meet fascinating people. Our Q and A feature (known as “A Word With…”) highlights local leaders who can offer readers insight into business trends, local events and new programs – all in their own words.

Anne Wallace Allen, former IBR editor, launched the Q and A almost six years ago, and I will be reviving it in 2019 with a full slate of great interviews, including:

· Ralph May, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul of Southwest Idaho, on his path from a dairy farm in Peru to leadership of one of Boise’s largest charitable organizations.

· Chuck Staben, University of Idaho president, on a new program that connects talented, tech-savvy students with businesses across the country.

· Angela Hemingway, Idaho STEM Action Center executive director, on attracting and retaining women in tech.

· Dan Scott, Shore Lodge, Whitetail Club and The Cove president and general manager, on his company’s expanded residential offerings.

Each one of these people has been a gracious, interesting and informative interview subject. I’m excited to present their stories in the coming weeks.

And I am always looking for new Q and A topics, so if you’d like to be featured in this space, don’t hesitate to reach out. I would love to share a word with you.

Kim Burgess is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.