Idaho utility, Idaho and Oregon make deal on fish passage (access required)

Idaho utility, Idaho and Oregon make deal on fish passage (access required)

By: The Associated Press December 21, 2018 0

An Idaho utility, Idaho and Oregon have reached a deal involving the operation of a hydroelectric project on the Snake River on the Idaho-Oregon border. The agreement made public Friday means water-quality certifications from each state for Idaho Power to operate the Hells Canyon Complex of dams can move forward. The environmental quality departments of each ...

