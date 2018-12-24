IBR Associate Publisher Cindy Suffa promoted to publisher

Idaho Business Review Associate Publisher Cindy Suffa has been promoted to publisher, a position with overall responsibility for company operations and growth.

Suffa began her new role on Dec. 24.

“I am proud to lead a team of talented professionals, including recently promoted editor Kim Burgess,” Suffa said. “Our subscribers, advertisers and partners will be excited to see changes unfold in the new year, including expanded news coverage in health care and technology, restructured newsletters, a redesign of the weekly print newspaper and robust digital marketing offerings for our advertisers.”

Raised in Idaho’s Magic Valley, Suffa moved to Boise in 1988 where she attended Boise State University. She first joined IBR in 2004 as an account executive responsible for display advertising sales, a position she held for almost five years. After a few stops at other Boise companies, Suffa returned to IBR in 2010 and quickly took on responsibilities as advertising director. She became associate publisher in 2016.

Suffa said she believes having a local publisher at the IBR will advance the company’s momentum. She also commended BridgeTower Media – IBR’s owner since 2015 – for its strong leadership.

“Having the support of BridgeTower and its affiliate publications allows our team to focus on efforts to strengthen the IBR in the Idaho market,” Suffa said. “2019 will mark 35 years for the IBR, and I am excited about the opportunity that lies ahead.”

Lisa Blossman, a New Orleans-based group publisher who oversees IBR and three other BridgeTower Media properties, gave Suffa a glowing review.

“Cindy excelled as associate publisher, and she will continue to lead the sales team as ad director and remain very involved in event planning and execution,” Blossman said. “Thanks to Cindy’s leadership – and a great team effort – IBR has achieved many successes this year, all leading to solid year-end performance. Since joining the company in 2004, Cindy has been a high achiever while taking great care of IBR’s clients.”

Burgess, IBR’s editor since September, also commended Suffa’s management.

“Cindy is known throughout IBR for her warmth, positivity and incredible organizational skills,” Burgess said. “She brings extensive local knowledge and deep commitment to the publisher role. I am thrilled to be working with her.”

In her personal time, Suffa enjoys biking on the Greenbelt, golfing, playing volleyball and traveling with her husband and daughter.