New hospital in Meridian to help fill mental health treatment gap (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic December 24, 2018 0

A 72-bed inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facility will open in Meridian in January after a for-profit company saw a need to expand mental health care in the Treasure Valley. Cottonwood Creek Behavioral Hospital at 2131 S. Bonito Way will offer treatment for patients 18 and older with a variety of mental health needs, including psychiatric ...

