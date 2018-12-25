Alex Adams appointed administrator of the Idaho Division of Financial Management

Governor-elect Brad Little has appointed Alex Adams to be the next administrator of the Idaho Division of Financial Management. Adams has been executive director of the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy since 2015. Prior to this, he served as vice president of pharmacy programs at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, a trade association that represents 40,000 pharmacies in the United States.

He holds a bachelor’s degree and doctorate degree from the University of Toledo. He received his master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University.