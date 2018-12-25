Ali Ribordy named director of sales for Boise Centre

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff December 25, 2018 0

Ali Ribordy has been named director of sales for Boise Centre. Ribordy will lead a team of three sales managers and a sales coordinator. Previously, she was with the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas for nine years as a senior sales manager.

Ribordy holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration in international business from Texas Tech University and is a certified association sales executive. She is a member of the Professional Convention Management Association and the American Society of Association Executives.

