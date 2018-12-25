Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Preservationists propose state tax credit to rehabilitate historic buildings (access required)

Preservationists propose state tax credit to rehabilitate historic buildings (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher December 25, 2018 0

Idaho’s State Historical Society plans to bring forth a bill during the upcoming legislative session that would give developers of historic buildings up to a 20 percent tax credit on money spent to rehabilitate them. There is already such a tax credit on the federal level, and some 35 other states offer a state tax credit ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo