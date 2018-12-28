Chair the Hope gala raises $70k for wheelchairs

On Dec. 1, Chair the Hope raised over $70,000 to provide wheelchairs for people in need. The organization will be able to provide over 450 wheelchairs thanks to the donations from roughly 180 attendees at the event, held at Scentsy in Meridian. The evening included a live auction featuring Baker Auction Co. and a musical performance by Nicole Christensen.

Chair the Hope was founded by Nathan Ogden, who was paralyzed after breaking his neck on the slopes near Bend, Oregon. His neck was broken a second time during an accident in the hospital.

Nathan, his wife, Heather, and their four children ages 10 to 18 rode a hand cycle and bicycles relay-style from Mt. Bachelor, Oregon, to Los Angeles in the summer of 2017 to raise money for Chair the Hope.

In March 2018, Chair The Hope delivered 400 wheelchairs to Mexico. This fall and winter, 90 wheelchairs will be delivered to Idaho, Utah, and Ghana, Africa, with 106 wheelchairs scheduled for delivery to Costa Rica in March 2019.

Chair the Hope partnered with the nonprofit Wheelchair Foundation, which has delivered over a million chairs to date.