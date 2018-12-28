Quantcast
By: Steve Sinovic December 28, 2018 0

Boise-based Alturas Capital Partners will break ground early next year on a 10,257-square-foot retail center in the Eagle Island Marketplace in Meridian. The vacant land slated for development is near the Fred Meyer store on Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road, and commercial real estate brokers already have three new tenants leased up, according to a company ...

