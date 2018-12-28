Quantcast
Round Up 12.28.18

Round Up 12.28.18

December 28, 2018

Form and Function has leased 1,000 square feet of industrial space at 5943 Kendall St. in Boise. Chase Erkins of Lee & Associates Idaho represented the tenant. Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Elemt LLC has leased 5,280 square feet of mixed-used space at 4105 N. Adams St. in  Garden City. Michael Bergmann ...

