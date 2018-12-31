Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Ada County home sales drop, prices rise in November (access required)

Ada County home sales drop, prices rise in November (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic December 31, 2018 0

Fewer single-family homes sold in Ada County in November compared to a year ago, and the average residential sales price is up. This continues October real estate trends, according to a new report by Boise Regional Realtors. The trade group said a total of 828 homes, which includes both new and existing homes, sold last month, a ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo