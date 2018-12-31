Three attorneys join Holland & Hart, Dean Bennett named administrative partner

Maura Fleming, Hilary Vaughn and Zach Zollinger have joined Holland & Hart, and the firm has also announced that Dean Bennett has been named the administrative partner of the Boise office. Bennett succeeds Brian Hansen, who served as administrative partner for three and a half years.

Fleming is of counsel and has joined the firm’s corporate group focusing her practice on a broad range of corporate, transactional and securities matters.

She worked in-house at two companies in the Silicon Valley area after launching her legal career as an associate at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in Palo Alto, California. Fleming holds a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from University of California, Davis.

Vaughn is of counsel and has joined the firm’s real estate development and finance group. She has handled a wide variety of commercial real estate projects, including retail, office, medical office, hospitality, industrial, agricultural, mixed-use, multi-family and investment properties, as well as master-planned developments and renewable energy projects.

Vaughn holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Idaho College of Law and a bachelor’s degree from the College of Idaho.

Zollinger is an associate in the firm’s commercial litigation group. He manages state and federal litigation and has engaged in all stages of in-court advocacy, including numerous jury trials. He also manages pre-suit disputes.

Zollinger holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon.