BSU acquires land south of campus (access required)

BSU acquires land south of campus (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic January 1, 2019 0

Boise State University closed out 2018 with the acquisitions of two parcels of land in an area that the school has eyed for a new baseball stadium. In a Dec. 21 news release, the school said it purchased a surface parking lot on the corner of Denver and Belmont streets from the Boise Church of Christ as ...

