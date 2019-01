Jim McMahon has joined the Idaho Education Association as director of business and finance. He has experience in the field of finance and accounting, including 14 years as the city controller, auditor and deputy treasurer and investment officer with the City of Boise. He has also worked at Blue Cross of Idaho and Valley Regional Transit.

McMahon holds a bachelor’s degree in business and finance from the University of Nevada and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Boise State University.