Home / News / Business News / Sorry, farmers: Hemp still illegal in Idaho (access required)

Sorry, farmers: Hemp still illegal in Idaho (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 2, 2019 0

The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (aka “the farm bill”) legalizes the growing of hemp as an agricultural crop, but don’t go planning your Idaho hemp farm yet. It’s still illegal here. “Industrial hemp remains illegal in Idaho,” said Chanel Tewalt, chief operating officer/communications for the Idaho Department of Agriculture. “The 2018 Farm Bill does not ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

