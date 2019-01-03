Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / January workshops planned for an Idaho Women’s Business Center (access required)

January workshops planned for an Idaho Women’s Business Center (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 3, 2019 0

In yet another attempt to create a Women’s Business Center (WBC) in Idaho, the federal Small Business Administration (SBA) will hold workshops in mid-January to teach interested parties how to apply for grants. However, the one group that applied and was rejected last year isn’t sure whether it’s going to try again. “We have not determined ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo