Ryan Gerulf and Glen Nelson join Idaho State University

Ryan Gerulf has been named director of development for Idaho State University’s Kasiska Division of Health Sciences. Previously, he held roles as development administrator for the Idaho State Historical Society and development coordinator for University of Idaho Athletics. Gerulf previously worked for the alumni association at Boise State University and in admissions at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. He also worked in new student services at the University of Idaho.

Gerulf holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural industry management and communications, along with a minor in business from the University of Idaho and a master’s degree in administration with an emphasis in public management from Northern Arizona University.

Glen Nelson has been named vice president for finance and business affairs at Idaho State University. He previously served as special advisor to the executive vice president, treasurer and CFO at Arizona State University (ASU). He has also worked as associate dean to the College of Nursing and Health Innovation and associate dean of the College of Health Solutions at ASU.

Nelson holds a doctorate degree in educational studies from the University of Nebraska, a master’s degree in business administration in international management from American Graduate School of International Management, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska. He is a certified management accountant.