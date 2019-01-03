Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / The year in preview: Banking (access required)

The year in preview: Banking (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 3, 2019 0

What life will be like in Idaho’s banking industry in 2019 depends a lot on what the national and global economies do. December saw the stock market edging into bear territory, the bond market teasing the inverted yield curve typically presaging a recession, and the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest rates, which slows down lending. Idaho and ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo